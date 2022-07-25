PDM leaders express distrust over SC three member bench led by CJP Bandial

(@Abdulla99267510)

They demand the top court to form a full court for hearing of Punjab CM's run-off election.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 25th, 2022) Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders have have demanded formation of full court for hearing of petitions about Punjab Chief Minister's election.

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari strongly criticized the judges of the top court. They claimed that they faces injustice while their political rivals, especially PTI Chairman Imran Khan was given relief.

Maryam while referring to Panama case verdict said that a monitoring judge was still there who was made part of every bench that took up the cases against PML-N.

She also referred to many other cases while expressing distrust over SC three-member bench seized with the hearing of petitions challenging Punjab CM re-elections.

Bilawal said their simple demand was that a full court should sit and hear their case.

"Three persons cannot decide the fate of 220 million people, said Bilawal while expressing distrust over SC three member bench led by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial.

"We will accept whatever decision a full court delivers," said Bilawal, adding that they would not make any objection.

He said Faryal Talpur was dragged to the jail from Islamabad and his father was deprived of medicines in jail but no action was taken.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said they just demanded the SC to form a full court and decide the matter of Punjab CM's re-election.

Fazl said he strongly endorsed the statements of Maryam Nawaz, saying that she expressed their concerns in details and with examples.

Khalid Magsi and other PDM leaders also spoke on the occasion and they all unanimously asked the top court for formation of full court. Khalid Magsi said that there was nothing bad if full court was formed to hear the case.