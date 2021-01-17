'PDM leaders' frustration eminent after being rejected by masses'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Housing & Urban Development Mian Mahmood-ur-Rashid said on Sunday that frustration and desperation of the PDM leaders was clear after being rejected by the public.

He said, in a media statement issued here ,that all the gimmicks of the corrupt leadership of the N-League and the PPP, which used the PDM platform for its vested interests, had failed miserably.

Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan for neither taking any pressure nor being blackmailed by the opposition. The prime minister was determined for strict accountability of looters and plunderers, he added.

The N-League and the PPP were continuously deceiving people for the last 40 years as after the plunder of billions of rupees these parties wanted to come into power again with new tactics. He said that both the parties used to hash up the corruption of each other but now the era of their political jugglery was over and they would have to be answerable for their looting and plundering.

Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed said that corrupt leadership of the PM-N and the PPP were well aware about the results of their accountability. The N-League and the PPP would have to give the answer of their leaders' assets worldwide, he concluded.