UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PDM Leaders Gather To Protect Corruption: Minister Sardar Muhammad Asif Nakai

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 03:36 PM

PDM leaders gather to protect corruption: minister Sardar Muhammad Asif Nakai

Punjab Minister for Communication and Works Sardar Muhammad Asif Nakai said on Saturday the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)'s public gathering in Gujranwala was meant to protect its corruption and misdeeds

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Communication and Works Sardar Muhammad Asif Nakai said on Saturday the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)'s public gathering in Gujranwala was meant to protect its corruption and misdeeds.

Commenting on the (PDM) public gathering, he said that Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were trying to protect the corruption of their fathers and were least interested in the welfare of the common man.

Those who speak against national institutions were harming the national interest and had nothing to do with the democratic values, he added.

He said the PDM show in Gujranwala was a flopped one. He said that negative tactics of the PDM leadership could not deter Prime Minister Imran Khan from serving the people and raising the country's image abroad.

Nakai vehemently condemned the language used by the PDM leadership.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Corruption Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Man Gujranwala From

Recent Stories

PHP launches awareness drive against underage driv ..

19 seconds ago

11 minutes ago

Dengue surveillance underway in city

21 seconds ago

Lebanon marks first anniversary of protest movemen ..

23 seconds ago

Pretenders to Merkel's crown seek debate limelight ..

24 seconds ago

Ardern wins landslide in New Zealand election

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.