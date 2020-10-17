PDM leaders gather to protect corruption: minister Sardar Muhammad Asif Nakai

Punjab Minister for Communication and Works Sardar Muhammad Asif Nakai said on Saturday the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)'s public gathering in Gujranwala was meant to protect its corruption and misdeeds

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Communication and Works Sardar Muhammad Asif Nakai said on Saturday the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)'s public gathering in Gujranwala was meant to protect its corruption and misdeeds.

Commenting on the (PDM) public gathering, he said that Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were trying to protect the corruption of their fathers and were least interested in the welfare of the common man.

Those who speak against national institutions were harming the national interest and had nothing to do with the democratic values, he added.

He said the PDM show in Gujranwala was a flopped one. He said that negative tactics of the PDM leadership could not deter Prime Minister Imran Khan from serving the people and raising the country's image abroad.

Nakai vehemently condemned the language used by the PDM leadership.