PDM Leaders Have No Sympathy For People

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 09:56 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood has said that Bhutto and Sharif faimlies are in the habit of exploiting workers for gaining political and personal motives.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he prayed that may Allah Almighty save the people of Multan from coronavirus as Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders have no sympathy for the common man.

He further said that those making hue and cry for NRO would get nothing except disappointment.

