PDM leaders lash out at PM, ECP over foreign funding case

(@fidahassanain)

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders have questioned as to why foreign funding case against the ruling PTI is not being decided.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 19th, 2021) Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders have strongly criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan and Election Commission of Pakistan over foreign funding case.

The leaders say that PTI fought elections with the money provided by India and Israel.

"Why this case is not being decided?," Maryam Nawaz questioned while addressing the rally in front of Election Commission of Pakistan.

She criticized the PTI government high inflation, levelled allegations of corruption and failed policies.

Maulana Fazl ur Rehman said that he had no other option except to raise voice against all those who supported PTI and brought it into power.

He also announced line of actions for the next rallies and protests against the PTI government.

(More to Come)