PDM Leaders Look Dejected After Lahore, Gets Cold Response From Public:Shibli Faraz

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 03:13 PM

PDM leaders look dejected after Lahore, gets cold response from public:Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz Monday terming the Pakistan Democratic Movement's Lahore public meeting a 'flopped' power show, said that people of Lahore had outrightly rejected their leaders along with their narrative.

In a series of tweets, he said those who had different direction could not have same destiny.

Contrary to their claim of 'Now or Never', the PDM got ridiculed in Lahore as it had failed to attract residents of Lahore and Punjab.

"PDM leaders looked dejected after people of Lahore and Punjab did not show up [in the public meeting]," the minister noted.

He said the opposition spewed venom against the Pakistan Army during Gujranwala public gathering and desecrated Quaid-e-Azam mausoleum in their Karachi rally.

Likewise, the PDM leaders spoke of breaking Pakistan in its Quetta rally and in Lahore meeting, they declared Lahorities as traitors.

