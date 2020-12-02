PDM leaders sit together to discuss preparations for Dec 13 public-gathering in Lahore

(@fidahassanain)

Marriyum Aurangzeb, the PML-N Spokesperson, says that Lahore gathering on Dec 13 will be a decisive gathering against this government, making it clear that the government will be given tough response.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 2nd, 2020) Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) leaders put their horns together to chalk out their plans and strategy for their gathering against PTI government on Dec 13 in Lahore.

The meeting was held at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) office in Model Town, and discussed arrangements for PDM jalsa.

The political leaders from all major political parties took part in the meeting, and discussed their roadmap.

Aziz-ur-Rehman Chan of PPP, Dr.

Atiq of JUI-F, Amir Bahadur Hoti of ANP, Senator Meer Kabir of National Party and many other leaders of the PML-N took part.

Talking to the reporters, PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that PDM’s Dec 13 meeting would be decisive.

“Preparations for the gathering on Dec 13 in Lahore are underway and it will be a decisive gathering against this “selected” government,” said Marriyum Aurangzeb.

She stated that the PTI government would be given tough response.