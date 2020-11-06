UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PDM Leaders To Be Made Accountable For Corruption: Defense Minister

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 09:53 PM

PDM leaders to be made accountable for corruption: Defense Minister

Minister for Defense, Pervaiz Khattak on Friday said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had completed investigation against leaders of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) who would be made accountable for their corruption

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Defense, Pervaiz Khattak on Friday said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had completed investigation against leaders of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) who would be made accountable for their corruption.

He was addressing a public meetings in Khattak Bagh, District Council Hall and Irrigation Guest House in Nowshera.

He said that PDM was an alliance of politicians who wanted to hide their corruption and malpractices adding Moulana Fazal-ur-Rehman should clarify source of his wealth.

The minister said that NAB was tightening noose against the Moulana who was trying to divert attention of people from his corruption and save himself by getting National Reconciliation Order (NRO).

He said that narrative of the Moulana indicated his intention to get NRO for Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari and himself.

The minister said that Nawaz Sharif would be punished for his tirade against the national institutions.

He said that public was not oblivious to the political maneuvering of Bilawal Bhutto and Maryam Nawaz who were using PDM to hide corruptions of their fathers.

Khattak said that public gathering of PTI would prove to be last nail in the coffin of PDM and show that people were fed up of rulers who plundered public money for their personal interests.

He also expressed gratitude to people of Nowshera for their support and said that essence of his political struggle was to serve the people with dedication and honesty.

The public gatherings among others were also addressed by Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on Energy, Dr Imran Khatak, Advisor to CM on food, Khaleeq-ur-Rehman, MPAs Idrees Khattak and Ibrahim Khattak.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari Corruption National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Maryam Nawaz Sharif National Accountability Bureau Alliance Nowshera Bagh Money From

Recent Stories

456 revenue related complains disposed off in open ..

48 seconds ago

Dubai Economy inspections find 649 businesses as f ..

11 minutes ago

Roglic extends lead, Nielsen wins Vuelta 16th stag ..

50 seconds ago

Meeting to pick new WTO chief delayed after US blo ..

3 minutes ago

Legendary Soviet satirist Zhvanetsky dies aged 86

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister plants sapling at Gabeen Jabba

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.