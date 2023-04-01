UrduPoint.com

PDM Leaders To Devise Future Strategy In Lahore Meeting Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 01, 2023 | 12:11 PM

PDM leaders to devise future strategy in Lahore meeting today

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will chair the meeting at his residence in Model Town.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 1st, 2023) The leaders of the coalition parties are meeting in Islamabad on Saturday to devise future strategy of the government.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will chair the meeting via video link from Lahore.

The overall political situation of the country will be discussed in the meeting. Law Minister Azam Nazer Tarar will brief the meeting on legal issues.

Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique termed the dialogue offer by Imran Khan as 'April fool'.

He said they did not accept the dialogue offer of Imran, saying that he was not sincere.

Saad Rafique said that Imran Khan wanted to play with them in the name of dialogue, asked him to come down from the sky on earth.

Earlier, Nawaz Sharif said that they wanted full court for hearing of the petitions challenging delay in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elections.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Khawaja Saad Rafique Law Minister April From Government Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 1st Apr ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 1st April 2023

3 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives President of Iraq&#039; ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives President of Iraq&#039;s Supreme Judicial Council

12 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

12 hours ago
 US Congressman Urges Blinken to Ensure Safety of C ..

US Congressman Urges Blinken to Ensure Safety of Christians Detained in Thailand ..

13 hours ago
 Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Ta ..

Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Tariq Fazal Chaudhary for full c ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.