PDM leaders to devise future strategy in Lahore meeting today

(@Abdulla99267510)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will chair the meeting at his residence in Model Town.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 1st, 2023) The leaders of the coalition parties are meeting in Islamabad on Saturday to devise future strategy of the government.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will chair the meeting via video link from Lahore.

The overall political situation of the country will be discussed in the meeting. Law Minister Azam Nazer Tarar will brief the meeting on legal issues.

Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique termed the dialogue offer by Imran Khan as 'April fool'.

He said they did not accept the dialogue offer of Imran, saying that he was not sincere.

Saad Rafique said that Imran Khan wanted to play with them in the name of dialogue, asked him to come down from the sky on earth.

Earlier, Nawaz Sharif said that they wanted full court for hearing of the petitions challenging delay in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elections.