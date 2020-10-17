PDM leaders trying to blackmail for gaining personal interests: Advisor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood on Friday said that leaders of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) were trying to create chaos in the country to achieve their personal motives.

He said this while commenting on (PDM) public gathering held in Gujranwala. He said those dreaming of toppling the government were living in fools paradise.

Asif Mehmood said those who were harping on democracy were afraid of senate elections.

Those who were calling government inexperienced were in fact themselves politically immature, he added.