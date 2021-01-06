UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PDM Leaders Trying To Save Corruption Through Different Tactics: Vawda

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 11:22 PM

PDM leaders trying to save corruption through different tactics: Vawda

Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vawda on Wednesday said that the corrupt leaderships of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) were trying to save corruption and money laundering through different tactics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vawda on Wednesday said that the corrupt leaderships of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) were trying to save corruption and money laundering through different tactics.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the people categorically rejected dirty politics of PDM and they were not supporting and endorsing the anti-state agenda of PDM anymore.

The minister very much sure that the parliamentarians of Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) would not tender their resignation from the assembles and would contest upcoming Senate elections and bye-polls as well.

It was topmost priority of the government to hold the Senhate elections in transparent manner, he added.

He said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif known as absconder and his daughter Maryam Nawaz were certified liar as Maryam had always told a lie about her property.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had already provided the entire money trail before the court which had declared him as honest.

Replying to a question, he said the incumbent government was making all-out efforts to bring down the inflation in order to provide relief to the commons.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption Senate Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Water Money From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court Faisal Vawda

Recent Stories

Al Ain Zoo launches new Mountain Bicycles experien ..

56 minutes ago

Estonian Prime Minister Wishes Orthodox Believers ..

3 minutes ago

Commissioner to devise effective plan for polio er ..

3 minutes ago

Ireland closes schools due to virus surge

3 minutes ago

India, France to Hold Strategic Dialogue on Thursd ..

3 minutes ago

KIU harassment committee releases harassment case ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.