PDM leaders working to save looted wealth: Dr Gill

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shehbaz Gill Sunday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders were working one point agenda to protect their looted national wealth.

The government would not allow the opposition parties to attack on the national institutions for the sake of political point scoring, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said the PDM leaders especially Awais Noorani had committed violation of the country's law and constitution and the action should be taken against them.

Dr Gill said the honest and righteous Prime Minister Imran Khan was facing the corrupts and plunderers alone to recover the looted national exchequer from them.

Replying to a question, he said the government had taken measures to bring down the inflation to provide relief to the masses.