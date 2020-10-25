UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PDM Leaders Working To Save Looted Wealth: Dr Gill

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 08:10 PM

PDM leaders working to save looted wealth: Dr Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shehbaz Gill Sunday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders were working one point agenda to protect their looted national wealth.

The government would not allow the opposition parties to attack on the national institutions for the sake of political point scoring, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said the PDM leaders especially Awais Noorani had committed violation of the country's law and constitution and the action should be taken against them.

Dr Gill said the honest and righteous Prime Minister Imran Khan was facing the corrupts and plunderers alone to recover the looted national exchequer from them.

Replying to a question, he said the government had taken measures to bring down the inflation to provide relief to the masses.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Imran Khan Prime Minister Sunday From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

SIBF 2020 opens public registrations to visit the ..

27 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Bayyah congratulates Sudan on removal ..

42 minutes ago

Dubai Motorists can now report minor traffic accid ..

42 minutes ago

Make-A-Wish Foundation launches &#039;Pulse of Lif ..

1 hour ago

SSC discusses ways to develop competitive archery, ..

1 hour ago

Human Fraternity Document a key milestone in reinf ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.