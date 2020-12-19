UrduPoint.com
PDM Leadership Responsible For Rapid Increase Of COVID-19 Cases In Karachi: Khurram

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 06:50 PM

PDM leadership responsible for rapid increase of COVID-19 cases in Karachi: Khurram

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President and Member Sindh Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman on Saturday said that the COVID-19 was causing number of deaths on daily basis in Karachi for which the leadership of PDM was responsible as they held a public meeting in the city last month.

Addressing a news conference at the Insaf House Karachi, he said the right polices of Prime Minister Imran Khan during first wave of coronavirus helped control the transmission of pandemic to some extent, however, at present Karachi had seen a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases since last month's PDM meeting hosted by the PPP.

Khurram Sher Zaman further said that at one side PPP's Chief Minister wrote letter to Prime Minister mentioning rapid transmission of COVID-19 and death rate at 1.6 percent while on the other side of the coin, PPP was hosting a meeting in Larkana. There was contradiction in the words and deeds of the PPP.

He further said that Bilawal Zardari had invited Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Maryam Nawaz to attend the meeting. This was the same Maryam Safdar whose father used to tell Zardari that he would rip out Zardari's stomach and take out the stolen money, dragging Zardari on the streets of Larkana and Lahore and this was the same Bilawal Zardari whose father used to say that Nawaz Sharif was a national thief. Maulana Fazlur Rehman, was building his properties under the guise of religion and politics. All these vested interests had no interest in the country.

Khurram said the PDM leadership was trying unsuccessfully to put pressure on the Prime Minister and take NRO by insulting Pakistan's armed forces.

He said that PDM leadership was afraid of Imran Khan's growing popularity and national development. Thanks to the policies of the Federal government, the country's construction industry was developing today, stock exchange was going up, and foreign policy was successful. The Prime Minister had promised the nation that we would provide employment. The PTI government had taken revolutionary steps in the agricultural sector. coronavirus spreaders in Sindh had destroyed every sector of Sindh. The Sindh government wanted to turn the entire province into Moen Jo Daro. Rabies vaccine was not available in Larkana. The education system had been destroyed.

The PTI MPA said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was taking serious steps for the health and safety of the people. Yesterday, the Sindh government issued a notification to close madarsas across the province.

Replying to a question, Khurram Sher Zaman said that PDM leaders were national thieves and the nation wanted action against them.

"We have confidence in our judiciary and institutions. They will hold them accountable".

Khurram said the increase in popularity of the PTI government was due to the policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the federal cabinet. Millions of people had been helped through the Ehsaas program.

The MPA was accompanied by PTI leaders Arsalan Faisal Mirza, Fiza Zeeshan and others on the occasion.

