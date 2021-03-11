UrduPoint.com
PDM Leadership Should Refrain From Dragging National Institutions Into Politics: Ch Sarwar

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 09:26 PM

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has asked the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership to refrain from dragging national institutions into politics for their vested interests

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has asked the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership to refrain from dragging national institutions into politics for their vested interests.

"Criticism against national institutions by the opposition parties tantamounted to rendering them weak and embroiling in controversies", he said while talking to different delegations at the Governor's House here on Thursday.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government was on the mission to strengthen democracy in the country by empowering institutions, people and the parliament.

The Governor Punjab regretted that the PDM was pursuing politics of confrontation.

Sarwar further said the PDM was trying to create political instability in the country through new propaganda every day, adding that it was detrimental to the interest of the country.

"It is the right of political parties to do politics, but these should not drag institutions into politics for vested interests", he stressed.

He said the opposition parties should prefer national interests over political gains, adding that there were many examples in the world where the countries withered when the defence institutions were targeted for political and personal gains.

The Governor Punjab said, "Pakistan has the best armed forces in the world which are capable of giving a befitting response to miscreants," adding that everyone should stand united with the armed forces for a strong Pakistan.

