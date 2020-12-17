PDM leadership striving to save corruption: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said the PDM was following the agenda of deceiving people as its leadership was striving to save its corruption.

In a statement, Usman Buzdar said the PDM was facing internal chaos and regretted the bane of linguistic hatred was promoted in its meetings.

The citizens of Lahore were ridiculed at Minar-e-Pakistan gathering while the urdu language was the target of scathing criticism in PDM's Quetta meeting, he deplored.

These elements were trying to fulfill the agenda of the enemy by promoting anarchy. The disgruntled PDM elements were following a conflicting agenda and their sham unity would soon be exposed before the people, he concluded.