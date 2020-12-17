UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PDM Leadership Striving To Save Corruption: CM

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 12:40 AM

PDM leadership striving to save corruption: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said the PDM was following the agenda of deceiving people as its leadership was striving to save its corruption.

In a statement, Usman Buzdar said the PDM was facing internal chaos and regretted the bane of linguistic hatred was promoted in its meetings.

The citizens of Lahore were ridiculed at Minar-e-Pakistan gathering while the urdu language was the target of scathing criticism in PDM's Quetta meeting, he deplored.

These elements were trying to fulfill the agenda of the enemy by promoting anarchy. The disgruntled PDM elements were following a conflicting agenda and their sham unity would soon be exposed before the people, he concluded.

Related Topics

Lahore Corruption Chief Minister Quetta Punjab Unity Foods Limited Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways wins big at aviation business award ..

1 hour ago

UK PM: Christmas COVID-19 relaxations will go ahea ..

1 hour ago

Armenian opposition calls for nationwide strike

30 minutes ago

New German IT law raises hurdles for Huawei

30 minutes ago

Canadian will join Moon mission for first time in ..

30 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi supports efforts to adopt renewable ener ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.