PDM Leadership To Meet In Islamabad Today

30 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 11:53 AM

PDM leadership to meet in Islamabad today

The leaders will design strategy for the second phase of anti-government movement.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 8th, 2020) Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership will meet today in Islamabad to design strategy for second phase of anti-government movement, a local tv reported on Tuesday.

The PDM leadership would make important decision for second phase of anti-government movement during today’s meeting.

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman would chair the meeting.

PDM said that the incumbent government was a fascist regime and rally would be taken out against this at every cost.

On Monday, PML-N leader Rana Sana Ullah held a news conference in Lahore along with PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira.

During the press conference, Rana Sana Ullah said that they would hold public gathering in Lahore as they did in Multan despite government’s efforts.

Former Punjab Law Minister said that people from Punjab and across Pakistan would take part in it to show no confidence against the ruling PTI .

“People will have freedom to express their minds peacefully on Dec 13,” said Rana Sana Ullah, pointing out that the practice of giving orders which was ongoing for seventy years will come to an end.

While Qamar Zaman Kaira said people were fed up of this government and PDM leaders were ready to tender resignations on appropriate time.

“Lahore rally will be historic,” said Kaira.

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said that the government knew that the rally of PDM would be held at all cost.

She said prime minister Imran Khan knew that rally would be held at every cost he said no hurdle would be created in its way.

Maryam Nawaz invited people for PDM’s rally on Dec 13 but seeing the passion of party workers, it looked the rally started today. The party workers did not need chairs to sit in the rally.

She went on to say that PM Imran Khan’s days were numbered.

Addressing the party workers, she said: “Whole Pakistan speaks when Lahore speaks,”.

“The Dec 13 rally of the PDM will be a decisive one,”. On December 13, it will be do or die,” she said. “The Lahore jalsa will show that this fake government’s days are numbered,”.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that it would not make any difference to the government if the opposition held 10 rallies at Minar-e-Pakistan but it was only concerned about the safety of people.

