PDM leadership under danger of terrorist attack : Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information,Kamran Bangash on Sunday said that there was a danger of terrorist attack on PDM rally today in Peshawar.

In a tweet message,he said that security and intelligence agencies have traced the phone calls.

He said that in view of possible danger, the organizers and leadership of the rally were informed about possible threat.

He said that police has further tightened security of the rally.

He said that only vehicles of PDM leadership would be allowed to enter to the venue of the rally.