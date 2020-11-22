UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PDM Leadership Under Danger Of Terrorist Attack : Bangash

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 03:40 PM

PDM leadership under danger of terrorist attack : Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information,Kamran Bangash on Sunday said that there was a danger of terrorist attack on PDM rally today in Peshawar.

In a tweet message,he said that security and intelligence agencies have traced the phone calls.

He said that in view of possible danger, the organizers and leadership of the rally were informed about possible threat.

He said that police has further tightened security of the rally.

He said that only vehicles of PDM leadership would be allowed to enter to the venue of the rally.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Peshawar Chief Minister Police Vehicles Sunday

Recent Stories

Russia reports 24,581 new coronavirus cases in pas ..

45 minutes ago

Investcorp invests in XpressBees

1 hour ago

SZBA announces 2020 longlists for â€˜Development o ..

2 hours ago

NYU Abu Dhabi launches new Arabic innovative learn ..

2 hours ago

Germany reports 15,741 new coronavirus cases

3 hours ago

National Day holiday announced for public sector

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.