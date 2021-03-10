(@FahadShabbir)

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Wednesday said that the opposition parties in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) were as uncertain as the weather in decision making and did not stick to one course of action

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Wednesday said that the opposition parties in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) were as uncertain as the weather in decision making and did not stick to one course of action.

"The PDM leadership decides to submit en masse resignations from the parliament one day but announces to take out a long-march the very next day", he said at the inauguration of a medical camp at Kameer, Sahiwal.

Free eye check-up and surgery camp was jointly arranged by Sarwar Foundation and Al-Mustafa Trust. Chairperson Sarwar Foundation, Begum Perveen Sarwar was present on the occasion.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar, speaking on the occasion, said all this was reflective of the breaches within the 11-party alliance, adding that there were a dozen narratives within the PDM.

To a question, he said, "There are no differences among the government and its allies and all are on the same page for the development and prosperity of the country and strengthening of institutions". He said the PTI-led government would take the country forward.

Sarwar said, "No one should go to bed hungry" program was a testimony to the government's public-friendly initiatives.

The Governor Punjab said all claims by the PDM leadership regarding destabilizing the government had proved wrong, adding that the opposition parties could not blackmail Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"We are ready to face the opposition and defeat them in the political arena," he responded.

To another question, he said Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani was unanimous candidate of the government and the ally political parties, adding that Sanjrani was on good terms with all senators. He said it was unfortunate that the opposition was criticizing the national institutions even on the occasion of the Senate elections for their vested interests.

To a query, he said clean drinking water would be provided without discrimination by the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority, adding that the areas affected by the water related diseases would be given priority in water supply.

Later, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar visited the residence of Malik Faisal Jalal Dhako and offered condolences on the sad demise of latter's sister-in-law. He offered Fateha for the departed soul.

Former District Council, Chairman Sahiwal Malik Muhammad Yar Dhaku, Former MPA Rana Aftab Ahmad, Political Secretary to Governor Punjab Mian Kashif Iqbal and others were also present on the occasion.