PDM Led By Maulana Fazlur To Stage Sit-in Today In Islamabad

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 15, 2023 | 10:51 AM

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan said Pakistan Democratic Movement Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will decide the venue of the sit-in after consultation with heads of other allied parties.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 15th, 2023) Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) led by JUI-F Maulana Fazlur Rehman would start it's sit-in in the Federal capital today.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan said Chief of Pakistan Democratic Movement Maulana Fazlur Rehman would decide the venue of the sit-in after consultation with heads of other allied parties.

Talking to media after meeting with the PDM Chief in Islamabad, he said earlier the heads of all political parties in the alliance decided the venue of the peaceful sit-in and no change can be made in it without their consultation.

The Interior Minister said the government made comprehensive security arrangements for the sit-in.

Earlier, the government asked Maulana Fazlur Rehman to change its venue from outsise the apex court to some other point. The government told Maulana Fazlur Rehman that controlling the participants would be difficult for it in the Redzone.

Maulana Fazlur, the PDM chief, had earlier announced the sit-in outside the SC against Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial.

The PDM chief said they would continue to protest until the chief justice resigned from his post.

He announced protest against the CJP for what he said "facilitation" to PTI Chief Imran Khan in Al-Qadir Trust case.

