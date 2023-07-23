Open Menu

PDM-led Govt Saves Country From Default: Karim Kundi

Sumaira FH Published July 23, 2023 | 12:50 PM

PDM-led govt saves country from default: Karim Kundi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Faisal Karim Kundi Sunday said that the PDM-led government had saved the country from default after a successful agreement with IMF besides taking other bold decisions.

The lower strata of the society was looking towards PPP leadership as they have all the abilities to take the country out of existing challenges, he said while talking to a Private news channel.

The PPP is the only voice for the poor and always worked for students, youth, women, labourers and small growers, he added.

He said the PPP believes in services to people, not abusive politics, adding, PP will not fight against any political party but against poverty and inflation.

Kundi also expressed confidence that PPP leadership Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will receive public support in general elections and general elections in the country will be held according to the constitution and not on the will and whims of a single party.

Replying to a query, he replied that any political party that achieved the masses' mandate in transparent elec�tion would have all the right to form the government and address the country's problems.

