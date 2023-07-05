Open Menu

PDM-led Govt Striving Hard To Stabilize Economy: Ihsan Afzal

Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2023 | 07:56 PM

Coordinator to Prime Minister of Commerce and Industries Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan Wednesday said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) led government with its fruitful policies was striving hard to stabilize the economy and leaving a responsible platform for the next government

Talking to PTV news channel, he said that under the IMF agreement, the overall uncertainty was covered after a successful IMF agreement, adding, the government had to take unpopular and strict decisions, but these were necessary to save the country from the risk of default.

He further mentioned that it was very important for Pakistan to get the IMF programme as it would help achieve financial discipline and keep the country afloat.

Replying to a question, he said the Pakistani rupee also experiencing a significant gain against the US dollar in the interbank market, adding, the first IMF installment of $1.1 billion from IMF would be received in July. We would also receive $2 billion from Saudi Arabia and $1 billion from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) later this month.

The country's current account deficit and the core inflation would also go down by the end soon, he highlighted.

