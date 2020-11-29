UrduPoint.com
PDM Local Leaders Booked

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 07:40 PM

PDM local leaders booked

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :The police registered FIR against different leaders of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for taking out illegal rally and breaking locks of main gate of Fort Qasim Stadium.

According to Lohari gate police station, different leaders of PDM including Ali Musa Gilani (ex MNA), Ali Haider Gillani (MPA), Ali Qasim Gillani, Abdul Qadir Gillani (ex MNA), Javed Siddique, Abdur Rehmaan Kanju, Munawar Ehsan Qureshi, Shiekh Athar Mumtaz, Moulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Moulana Ayaz ul Haq , along with many others forcibly entered into the Stadium after breaking locks of main gate.

They also threatened law enforcers of dire consequences.

They violated coronavirus SOPs and Punjab Infectious Disease ordinance 2020. FIR against the PDM leaders was registered under sections 148,149,423,379,306 and 186.

