PDM long march threat only an amusing spectacle: SACM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) and Spokesperson for the Punjab government Hassan Khawar Sunday said the threats of long march from the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would only serve as an amusing spectacle for the populace.

He expressed these views while talking to the media on the sidelines of an exhibition, organised by an art and craft company Mehmal. He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) turns unresponsive when asked as to where Rs 16 billion came from in the accounts of the Sharif family employees.

He said the long march could not divert the attention of the nation from the critical question. He said that the opposition could run from the courts but not from the nation for long.

Hassan Khawar asked why the opposition was so afraid of the electronic voting machines (EVMs) and why it was misleading the nation regarding electoral transparency by spreading fabricated propaganda against the use of technology.

He said that the use of EVMs was very common in democratic countries. The same system was used by 49 per cent of the world's population living in democratic and semi-democratic countries. Khawar said that how come a person using a smart-phone could not use a simple machine like the EVM.

He also demanded the Election Commission ensure the use of electronic voting machines in the 2023 general elections.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was the foremost advocate of local governments elections. The Punjab government was going to hold the LGs elections in March, he added. Let the opposition prepare and come to the field, he said.