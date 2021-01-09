PDM long-march to end in futility: Governor Punjab

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Friday said the government would not create any hurdle in the path of long-march by the PDM but it was destined to fail

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Friday said the government would not create any hurdle in the path of long-march by the PDM but it was destined to fail.

"PDM will come to the negotiations table with the government after it exhausts all options to derail the government," he said in his meeting with party workers at the residence of PTI leader Raja Asad Iqbal on Friday.

Governor Punjab said he did not think the opposition could take out a long march or a million march as there was a clear divide among the opposition parties and every party wanted to protect its own political and personal agenda.

"We welcome opposition's decision to take part in the Senate and by-elections," Governor Punjab said, adding that the country faced many challenges including inflation, however, the government was using all its resources to address these issues.

The Punjab Governor also condoled with the family of former caretaker chief minister Mian Afzal Hayat.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said, "Maulana Fazlur Rehman had held long march from Karachi to Islamabad earlier and we did not put any obstacle in his way." He said the opposition should adopt the course of negotiation instead of protest, because the issues could only be solved through dialogue. He said, "People have given us the mandate of government for five years, so the general elections will be held in 2023."The Governor Punjab said the government had given Insaf Health Card for the provision of health facilities to the poor people through which any poor person could get his free treatment of more than Rs. 700,000.

He said the Punjab Aab-e-Pak authority had started work for provision of safe drinking water to the people of Punjab and would fulfill its promise soon.