PDM Lost Their Senses After Consecutive Failures: Mohibullah

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 07:10 PM

PDM lost their senses after consecutive failures: Mohibullah

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Livestock, Agriculture and Fisheries, Mohibullah Khan on Sunday said the graph of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) was being increased with each passing day while Pakistan Democratic Moment (PDM) and opposition leaders have lost their senses after their consecutive failures.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony, wherein five former Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders announced to join PTI along with their family members and supporters, held at Khan Tangay Segram – an area of Kuza Bandai union council of district Swat.

He said PTI leadership in line with the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken record uplift projects that would usher the new era of prosperity and development.

He said hat the joining of PTI by other parties leaders was proof of its popularity among the masses.

Mohib said the people have rejected the agenda of PDM and opposition parties who still wanted to hamper the country's development and prosperity.

However, the opposition would never succeed in their nefarious designs, adding, no one would be allowed creating difficulties for the prosperous journey.

The PML-N leaders who joined PTI included Talimand Bakht Bacha, Mian Saba Jan, Aqal Zada, Fazal Zada and Mian Rasool.

