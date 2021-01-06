UrduPoint.com
PDM Making All Attempts To Get An NRO: CM

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 06:50 PM

PDM making all attempts to get an NRO: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman has said that the opposition parties alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was making all attempts to get an NRO [deal], but they would never get it as long as Prime Minister Imran Khan was in the office.

In a statement issued here, the CM asserted that the opposition's campaign was directionless as protection of self-interests was their lone agenda.

The people could not be deceived by unscrupulous elements as the economy had been put on the right track, he added.

The CM expressed his satisfaction that the economy was recovering despite the corona pandemic, adding that people needed development and prosperity.

The 220 million people of Pakistan had already shown their disinterest in the agitation of the opposition parties and they would not allow anybody to hinder the composite development process, he added.

