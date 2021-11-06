UrduPoint.com

PDM Meeting Effort Of Politically Unemployed To Get Political Oxygen: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 10:43 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Saturday that unsuccessful, rejected by the people and politically unemployed persons held another meeting to seek political oxygen

Giving his reaction to Pakistan Democratic Movement's virtual meeting he said that instead of changing dates of their rallies, they should change their deeds.

Fawad remarked that the path to the hearts of the people could be paved by repentance and not by conspiracies.

But the 'Association of Politically Unemployed' has decided that they will not be a part of any good work in Pakistan, lamented Fawad.

