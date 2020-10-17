UrduPoint.com
PDM Meeting Fails To Create Any Impression: Ch Fawad

Sat 17th October 2020 | 05:30 PM

PDM meeting fails to create any impression: Ch Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday said that there were only 15 to 18 thousand people in the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) Gujranwala public meeting according to the independent analysts which failed to create any impression.

In a tweet, the federal minister said the opposition leaders used vulgar language in their speeches and made unsuccessful attempt to target the institutions.

Chaudhry Fawad said the PDM's public meeting further damaged the opposition instead of benefiting it.

More Stories From Pakistan

