PDM Misleading Public With Hollow Slogans, Empty Promises: Firdous Ashiq

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 01:33 PM

PDM misleading public with hollow slogans, empty promises: Firdous Ashiq

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and its corrupt leaders were only trying to deceive public through their hollow slogans and empty promises but incumbent government strongly believes in serving the masses

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and its corrupt leaders were only trying to deceive public through their hollow slogans and empty promises but incumbent government strongly believes in serving the masses.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the failed political opposition players have been rejected repeatedly by public and PDM's flopped drama would not become problematic for PM Imran Khan led-government.

PML-N leader Maryum Safdar was only misleading the public by pursuing a narrative that had nothing to do with reality except for anti-state policies, she added.

She said PM Imran Khan will not be bogged down by the opposition's so called movement as our prime objective is to rid the country of their family politics.

She said government is no more afraid of their tactics rather they themselves were afraid after Pakistan People's party leader Asif Ali Zardari's narrative and there was a clear division in the ranks of both the parties of PML-N and PPP.

Firdous said that the opposition is divided over the issue of resignations.

She said the govt had invited opposition for talks on issues related to national interests but cannot negotiate on the issue of ongoing corruption cases.

PTI government was determined to move ahead successfully adding it would ignore elements indulging in politics of falsehood as the people have no interest in the negative politics of hollow slogans, she added.

More Stories From Pakistan

