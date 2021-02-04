UrduPoint.com
PDM Mulls Over Strategy To Take Out Long March Against Federal Govt

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 06:13 PM

PDM mulls over strategy to take out long march against federal govt

The sources say that the PDM leaders have discussed all possible options including resignations from the assemblies ahead of Senate elections.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 4th, 2021) Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) held meeting to deliberate over long march against the Federal government, the sources said on Thursday. The sources said that the PDM leaders also mulled over the option of resignations from the assemblies and upcoming Senate elections.

Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz were present in the meeting while former PM and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and former President and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari took part through video link.

Aftab Sherpao, Owais Noorani, Akram Durrani, Mahmood Achakzai, Sajid Mir, Dr Malik, Amir Haider Hoti, Abdul Ghafoor Haideri also participated in the meeting.

Former PM Yousuf Raza Gilani, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Sherry Rehman, Nayyar Bukhari, Farhatullah Babar, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah, Pervez Rashid, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Saad Rafique, Ayaz Sadiq and Maryam Aurangzeb also attended the meeting.

The sources said that long march towards the federal capital and resignation from the assemblies are part of the agenda, adding that move of no-confidence motion against the government was also discussed by the leaders.

On other hand, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said that they would announce their plan after the PDM’s decision.

Earlier on Wednesday, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif had a telephonic conversation to formulate a political strategy for the future.

The two opposition leaders discussed PDM’s strategy going forward, with the PML-N leader agreeing with Fazlur Rehman’s suggestions. According to sources, Nawaz Sharif extended full support to resignations, long march and sit-in.

