PDM Must Take Notice Of Achakzai Remarks: Abdul Aleem

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

PDM must take notice of Achakzai remarks: Abdul Aleem

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan Monday said that Mahmood Achakzai's statement showing his enmity towards Lahore and Punjab was regrettable, and the leadership of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) should take its notice.

Expressing grief and anger over Achakzai's speech at Minar-e-Pakistan, Abdul Aleem said that such allegations against 'Zinda Dilan-e-Lahore' could not be part of any progressive political thinking. Nothing could be gained from leveling such baseless accusations, as people of Pakistan would not tolerate it, he added.

The senior minister said that it was incomprehensible to go so far in order to oppose Prime Minister Imran Khan alone.

He said that in fact Mahmood Achakzai was crossing all boundaries to fulfill his nefarious agenda, but he would not succeed in it. The nation was united under the green flag of Pakistan, he added.

He said that even after 73 years since the establishment of Pakistan, it was unfortunate to have such blatant hatred towards the beloved homeland which no patriot would support.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that Mahmood Achakzai's speech had hurt the feelings of every Pakistani for which he should apologise to the nation.

