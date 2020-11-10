UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PDM Narrative Against State Institutions Rejected By Masses: Agriculture Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 06:20 PM

PDM narrative against state institutions rejected by masses: Agriculture Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Livestock and Agriculture, Mohibullah Khan here Tuesday said the anti state institutions narrative of Pakistan Democratic Movement has been rejected by masses.

Talking to APP about PDM's upcoming public meeting at Peshawar, the Minister said peaceful protest was a democratic right of all political parties but it should be exercised under constitutional ambit.

He said people were distancing from PDM's public meetings due to its leadership's anti state narrative.

He said senior leaders of PMLN left the party due to anti establishment narrative of Nawaz Sharif.

The Minister said PDM leadership was scaring of Prime Minister Imran Khan's rising popularity and could not deceive people further through hallow slogans.

He said people knew that who had purchased expansive flats in London on taxpayers' money and who had built Shaukat Khanum cancers hospitals for provision of free treatment to them.

He said KP was a strong fort of PTI and would gain form government after securing victory in 2023 elections in the province.

The Minister said the government was well aware people's problems including price hike and solid efforts was being made to control price hike in the province.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Protest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Agriculture London Price Money All From Government

Recent Stories

Khawaja Saad Rafique avoids hand-shake with former ..

21 minutes ago

Watania Takaful net profits up by 78% in 9 months

25 minutes ago

Emaar Malls reports revenue of over AED2.4 billion ..

25 minutes ago

25 minutes ago

Govt to appoint economic ministers in four foreign ..

37 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,096 new COVID-19 cases, 742 recove ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.