PDM narrative against state institutions rejected by masses: Agriculture Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Livestock and Agriculture, Mohibullah Khan here Tuesday said the anti state institutions narrative of Pakistan Democratic Movement has been rejected by masses.

Talking to APP about PDM's upcoming public meeting at Peshawar, the Minister said peaceful protest was a democratic right of all political parties but it should be exercised under constitutional ambit.

He said people were distancing from PDM's public meetings due to its leadership's anti state narrative.

He said senior leaders of PMLN left the party due to anti establishment narrative of Nawaz Sharif.

The Minister said PDM leadership was scaring of Prime Minister Imran Khan's rising popularity and could not deceive people further through hallow slogans.

He said people knew that who had purchased expansive flats in London on taxpayers' money and who had built Shaukat Khanum cancers hospitals for provision of free treatment to them.

He said KP was a strong fort of PTI and would gain form government after securing victory in 2023 elections in the province.

The Minister said the government was well aware people's problems including price hike and solid efforts was being made to control price hike in the province.