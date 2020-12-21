UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PDM Narrative Against State-institutions Rejected By Masses: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 05:20 PM

PDM narrative against state-institutions rejected by masses: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Mohibullah Khan here on Monday said the narrative of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) against state institutions was rejected by masses.  He said PDM's anti establishment narrative was a deep conspiracy against the country and was tantamount of weakening democracy and Pakistan.  Addressing a public meeting at Pir Kalay Matta tehsil in Swat district, the Minister said people have distanced themselves from agitational politics of PDM as evident from the flopped public meeting of the opposition parties including the one in Lahore.

He said opposition parties got united to protect their personal interests.  He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had adopted zero tolerance policy against corruption and no NRO would be given to the corrupt politicians.

  "The government efforts against corruption have unnerved PDM leadership and corrupt politicians," he added. On the other hand, he said, PTI was working tirelessly to take the country's out of challenges and put Pakistan back on track. He said the country was moving on road to progress and development and PM's Ehsas Program and Kamayab Jawan Program were launched to alleviate poverty and provide dignified jobs to thousands of youth, Swat is a stronghold of PTI and his party would again achieve thumping victory from here in 2023 general elections on basis of its outstanding performance and development work.

He said Swat Motorway was a gift of PTI Government for entire KP especially for Swat and Malakand and Dir. On this occasion, noted workers of other political parties including Abdul Razak, Shujat Ali Khan, Muhammad Karam have joined PTI.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Motorway Democracy Agriculture Road Progress Dir Malakand From Government Jobs Opposition

Recent Stories

Emirates NBD recognised for Robotic Process Automa ..

25 minutes ago

Dubai Culture organises Used-Book Fair as part of ..

40 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Rashid offers condolences on death of S ..

40 minutes ago

Oman decides to ban entry to and exit from Sultana ..

50 minutes ago

Hong Kong to deny entry of visitors from Britain t ..

6 minutes ago

About 300 People Evacuated Due to Fire at Toyota M ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.