PDM narrative failed badly: Zain Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Finance, Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi said the narrative of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) failed badly among masses who rejected it altogether.

While talking to workers and locals during his visit to Constituency NA 157, Zain Hussain Qureshi remarked that PDM's narrative resembled sentiments of the enemies who never wanted to see a prosperous Pakistan.

"Broadsheet case exposed the corruption of PML-N leadership", he noted, adding that PDM could no longer hoodwink the masses through mere sloganeering and false claims.

He criticized PDM for holding rallies one after the other amid COVID-19 scenario.

"PDM is playing with lives of masses by conducting protest rallies in coronavirus scenario", Zain regretted.

He reiterated that masses rejected the narrative of PDM altogether. He added that PTI's viewpoint about foreign funding were quite clear and the Opposition parties should also declare details of their party assets.

Zain Qureshi said," PTI is a popular political party which has its roots in masses", adding the journey of progress has already started.

PTI ticket holder Khalid Javed Warriach, Gulzaar Pathan, Sajjad Bhatti and many others were also present on the occasion.