PDM not a threat to govt: minister Raja Rashid Hafeez

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Literacy and Non-Formal Basic education Raja Rashid Hafeez said that PDM was not a threat to the government as it would cause political loss and disgrace to the political parties sitting together only to achieve their personal interests.

The PTI government was focusing on public welfare despite the negative opposition, he added.

He expressed these views while talking to the workers and people belonging to different walks of life at his office on Thursday.

Raja Rashid Hafeez said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would show full solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people across the country on February 5. He said that the day would come soon when Kashmiri people would have their right of self-determination and freedom from the illegal occupation of India.

He said that for the first time in Punjab province, the PTI government was taken practical steps to make investment very clean and transparent, due to which a large number of investors were willing to invest in various sectors.

These steps of government would boost industrial and commercial activities in the province, besides improving the country's economy, as well as creating employment opportunities for the youth, he maintained.

In the past, the political commission mafia had forced investors to flee but the current government was giving them all the facilities under one roof, he said and added that PTI government reinforced and strengthened the foundation of national reconstruction.

The minister said that use of modern technologies has been increased in every field including industry, trade, agriculture and medical so the youth should learn the technical skills related to modern technologies for getting reliable and decent employment.

Raja Rashid Hafeez said the government was expanding and upgrading the vocational training facilities across the province to explore the skills of youth.