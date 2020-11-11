UrduPoint.com
PDM Not Clear About Its Agenda: Suri

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 01:00 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on Tuesday said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was not clear about its agenda.

Addressing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers here at party office, he said that opposition parties were not serving the country and the parties in the PDM had been opponents of each other in the past.

He said that opposition should learn from the PTI leadership which gathered thousands of people at recent public meeting in Hafizabad on a very short notice.

The Deputy Speaker said when Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he could not think of accepting Israel, he actually honoured the wish of the nation.

Qasim Khan Suri added the PTI government was all committed to ensure bureaucratic reforms so as to serve the masses in a better manner in accordance with the PTI manifesto.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on the occasion said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the true voice of the common man since he had more concerned about the basic problems of the people.

She said that she was here to bridge the gap between the workers and leadership. She vowed the PTI government would ensure public service by removing all bureaucratic hurdles.

Dr Firdous said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar were also streamlining all matters pertaining to bureaucratic system of the country.

She added Hafizabad public meeting was a great and successful show as well as an eye opener for the opposition parties which were doing no public services but resorting to criticism for the sake of criticism.

Senior Party leader Ijaz Chaudhry and other party workers were also present on the occasion.

