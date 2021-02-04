PDM not fulfill single promise: Dr Gill

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Thursday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership had not fulfilled a single promise which made with the nation during their public power shows.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PDM leaders announced to hold long march toward Islamabad on March 26 without disclosing the year. He asked the PDM to announce the year in which they would carry out long march.

He said the PDM had claimed to tender resignation from the assembles, but now they have decided to contest upcoming Senate elections.

Dr Gill expressed hope that long march would be a flop show and futile exercise of opposition parties would have no affect on the ruling party.