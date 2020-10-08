PDM not in position to create obstacles to halt accountability: Senator

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan Thursday said the opposition parties' Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was not in a position to create obstacles for government to halt accountability process against their bigwigs and termed PDM an abortive exercise

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan Thursday said the opposition parties' Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was not in a position to create obstacles for government to halt accountability process against their bigwigs and termed PDM an abortive exercise.

The government was committed to continue accountability process against corrupts and plunderers. The Pakistan People's Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had ruled for almost 30 years in the country and looted the national exchequer ruthlessly during their regimes, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said the opposition leaders including former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, former president Asif Ali Zardari, the opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and others had made illegal assets at abroad through massive corruption, kick backs and money laundering.

The senator said the PPP and PML-N leadership was doing repulsive politics to achieve their reprehensible and nefarious designs, claiming that they would not support to Maulana Fazlur Rehman in near future as they had not fully participated in his Azadi March as well.

He said Maulana Fazlur Rehman was using religious card by inciting the students of seminaries against the government. "Our government was fully committed to bring change in the living standard of common man through welfare projects, programmes and prudent policies."