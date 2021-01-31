LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Prisons Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan on Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had completely exposed the real face of the opposition as they were not interested in the welfare of people.

In a statement issued here, he said that opposition should stop thinking that it could further hoodwink people.

Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said that let him remind the opposition that today was the last day of resignations.

He further said that during last few months Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had deviated from all its announcements.

He said that 126 days protest could only be staged with the support of people and if there was no support then one would face failure like that of the PDM.