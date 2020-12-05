UrduPoint.com
PDM Not Realizing Seriousness Of Pandemic: Dr Firdous

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday said that the entire Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) seemingly at the highest level of ignorance which was not realizing the seriousness of the corona pandemic.

In a statement issued here, she said that the opposition soaked in the virus of corruption and only worried about their nefarious politics rather than the public.

She said the COVID-19 virus was spreading rapidly and the death rate had also increased. She added that Lahore had reported to have maximum number of corona patients which was more than 60,000.

Around 540 confirmed corona cases had been surfaced whereas 22 people died during the last 24 hours in Punjab, she said. The number of active corona patients in Punjab had reached 19,941 and the death toll had touched the number of 3,137, she added.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan warned that under such circumstances holding public gatherings could result in the further spread of this outbreak. She said the PDM was trying to put the lives of people at risk for their negative politics. She asked the opposition to be kind to the nation and stop playing with the lives of people.

