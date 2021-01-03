UrduPoint.com
PDM Obviously To Contest Upcoming Senate, Bye-polls: Sheikh Rashid

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 12:18 AM

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Saturday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would obviously contest in the upcoming Senate and bye-polls and would not tender their resignations from the assembles

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Saturday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would obviously contest in the upcoming Senate and bye-polls and would not tender their resignations from the assembles.

The government would complete its constitutional tenure and would not give the national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) and relaxation to anyone in corruption cases, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said the government was ready to initiate dialogue with opposition in the Parliament on all national issues but not on NRO. The politicians always opened doors of negotiations with others to resolve the issues amicably, he added.

He said PM Imran Khan would not surrender on the principles as his government came into power after raising the slogan of across the board accountability against the looters and plunderers.

He expressed the hope that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would clinch majority seats in the upcoming Senate elections.

Sheikh Rashid said it was expected that opposition would carry out a rally in the name of long march toward Islamabad after Senate elections, adding that the Interior ministry would deal with them under law.

Replying to a question, he opined that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif would not come back to the country willingly.

There were serious corruption cases against Shehbaz Sharif, the minister said.

