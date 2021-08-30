UrduPoint.com

PDM Only Trying To Destabilize Country, Creating Chaos In Society To Get Personal Interests: Firdous Shamim Naqvi

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 01:42 PM

PDM only trying to destabilize country, creating chaos in society to get personal interests: Firdous Shamim Naqvi

Leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi on Monday lashed out the only aim of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)'s alliance with its anti-state narrative was to destabilizing country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi on Monday lashed out the only aim of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)'s alliance with its anti-state narrative was to destabilizing country.

The speeches of former Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif were based on lies which caused anger and grief among the public, adding, PDM leadership was rejected by the public of Lahore and Karachi public, he said.

Naqvi further criticized that PDM party alliance has no public interest agenda, adding, the opposition alliance would die soon, he said while speaking to a private news channel.

.

Responding to a query, he said the government and PM Imran Khan has no threats from PDM gatherings, adding, undemocratic and corrupt leadership of PDM should know that the governments could not be toppled by these tactics.

Replying to a question, he said due to rupee devaluation the overall prices were affected which was main cause of inflation in the country, adding, the PTI-led government had made pro-people policies, which were producing good results soon.

He said the government was committed to act against those who have plundered national wealth, and Imran Khan would never compromise on the issue of accountability.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Sindh Pakistan Lahore Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Chief Minister Punjab Alliance From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Russia Records 18,325 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

Russia Records 18,325 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

4 minutes ago
 Ehsas Kifalat programme to provide interest free l ..

Ehsas Kifalat programme to provide interest free loans in 130 districts: Dr Sani ..

9 minutes ago
 Moscow Calls on UN to Return to Afghanistan as Inf ..

Moscow Calls on UN to Return to Afghanistan as Influx of Refugees Possible

10 minutes ago
 Moscow to Participate in Economic Projects on Rest ..

Moscow to Participate in Economic Projects on Restoration of Post-Conflict Afgha ..

10 minutes ago
 Four shopkeepers held over profiteering

Four shopkeepers held over profiteering

10 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 251330 cusecs of water

IRSA releases 251330 cusecs of water

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.