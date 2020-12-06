Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi here on Saturday said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) did not want to see development of the country as politicians of the alliance were opposed to national progress

" PTI government is concerned over rising cases of COVID-19 in the country while the PDM is not caring people lives. How can politicians risking masses lives by conducting rallies be their well wisher? " he questioned at a reception held in his honour by Chairman Market Committee, Sheikh Tahir Qureshi .

The foreign minister said that no government could be toppled by holding public gathering and the present government would complete its term adding that the opposition would have to wait till the completion of PTI constitutional tenure.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) would form next government too, Qureshi hoped and added that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) should have known its popularity level by GB elections.

The voters rejected PPP and PML-N in the Gilgit Baltistan (GB) elections despite their public meetings, he observed.

The political parties which were part of PDM intended to create chaos in the country, he maintained adding that the movement was following Pakistan's enemy agenda.

On growing Islamophobia, Qureshi stated that it was matter of great concern for Muslim Ummah and suggested that the Ummah would have to adopt a collective narrative to fight it.

"This is the way forward to dwindle the trend ." the foreign minister explained.

Regarding Kashmir issue, he informed that the OIC, Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) in recent meeting kept on resonating with the issue despite of Indian wish and effort to subdue it.

"It is great diplomatic achievement of Pakistan to highlight the Kashmir issue on CFM platform despite Indian efforts against it, " Qureshi remarked.

The PTI government was raising voice against ongoing Indian brutalities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on world platforms and would continue the practice it in future too, he stressed.

The foreign minister termed China Pakistan Economic Corridor(CPEC) a milestone for the progress of the country, adding that future of the region was interconnected with the project.

"Pakistan will frustrate the conspiracies being hatched against CPEC and will accomplish all projects under it. We will safeguard it. " Qureshi expressed the resolve.

He stated that he was son of soil and representative of Multan adding that he would work to resolve the problems faced by people with the funds allocated for the city.

The foreign minister informed that he would call on Punjab Chief Minister, Usman Buzdar for allocation of more funds to address the issues of sewage, clean drinking water, health and education in the city.

Qureshi said that sewage system of the city had worn- out adding that they would get it replaced with over Rs one billion by Japanese agency JICA funding.

Later, he paid visit to different UCs of NA-156 and 157 to offer condolences over death of different local personalities.