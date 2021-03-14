UrduPoint.com
PDM Outcry On Senate Elections Disgusting: Ali Haider Zaidi

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 11:10 AM

PDM outcry on Senate elections disgusting: Ali Haider Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi has said that Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) hue and cry over Senate Chairman/Deputy Chairman Senate elections is actually disgusting.

In a tweet, the minister said, "Last week they were celebrating a secret ballot victory and lauded Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for conducting fair elections, when sadly ECP had clearly failed",.

He said, "many questions on ECP now because of Chief Election Commissioner's (CEC) partisan attitude".

