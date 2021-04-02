UrduPoint.com
PDM Packs The Bag: Senator Shibli Faraz

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 11:10 PM

PDM packs the bag: Senator Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) unnatural alliance has almost reached to its logical end, therefore discussing them is merely a waste of time, Senator Shibli Faraz said on Friday The opposition parties have different agenda, amongst them Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the two leading parties have parted their ways, he said in an interview to a private news channel.

The senator said protecting personal interests of PML-N leadership was the central point of the party politics, adding its leadership had never stood with the people in difficult time.

Replying to a question, he said Maryam Nawaz was immature and she had arrogant attitude, adding PPP and PML-N were exposing each other and were habitual of it.

Both the parties had registered cases against each other in the past he said.

Shibli Faraz said PPP was doing serious politics and it showed political maturity by negating PDM's narrative as it believed in Parliament.

To another query, he said the present government had always respected the courts and their decisions as courts were independent in the country.

He said the government had strongly believed in supremacy of law and its objective was to make ensure rule of law in the country.

