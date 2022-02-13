UrduPoint.com

PDM Parties Don't Trust Each Other, No-confidence Motion A Failed Attempt: Asad Umar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2022 | 06:00 PM

PDM parties don't trust each other, no-confidence motion a failed attempt: Asad Umar

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Sunday said, the PDM parties don't trust on each other and their move of a no-confidence motion is a failed attempt against the government. He made these remarks at Sadiqgarh Palace, Dera Nawab Sahab near here.

Asad Umar said that previous governments had ignored South Punjab but PTI's federal and Punjab governments will soon announce a mega-development package for the region under South Punjab Secretariat.

He said that the addition of Prince Bahawal Khan Abbasi to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf will help in strengthening the Party in South Punjab.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs and Chief Whip MNA Aamir Dogar, Parliamentary Secretary MNA Kanwal Shouzab, MNA Farooq-e-Azam Malik, Secretary Information PTI South Punjab MPA Samiullah Chaudhry, MPA Sahabzada Gazin Abbasi, and others were present at the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Asad Umar Punjab Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th February 2022

9 hours ago
 India reports 50,407 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 50,407 new COVID-19 cases

14 hours ago
 Philippines National Day celebrated at Expo 2020 D ..

Philippines National Day celebrated at Expo 2020 Dubai

14 hours ago
 19th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days to take plac ..

19th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days to take place in March

14 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from President ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from President of Philippines

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>