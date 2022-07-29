PDM parties formed govt to save country: Talal Ch

Former state minister and central leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N Muhammad Talal Chaudhry said on Friday that PML-N led Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties formed the federal government to save the country from becoming bankrupt

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Former state minister and central leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N Muhammad Talal Chaudhry said on Friday that PML-N led Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties formed the Federal government to save the country from becoming bankrupt.

Addressing a press conference here, he said it was very easy for the PML-N to announce general election immediately after removing former prime minister Imran Khan through a vote of no-confidence in the National Assembly. However, in that case, it was feared that the country might go bankrupt. That was why, the PML-N put its politics at stake only to save Pakistan from default, he added.

The former state minister said that Dollar was at Rs.

100 when Nawaz Sharif was disqualified, and since then it had been showing an upward trajectory despite the best efforts of different governments to control it.

He demanded that all political parties should be provided with level playing field in general elections, because impartiality was imperative for solidarity, stability and prosperity of Pakistan.

He regretted that no decision had been announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in foreign funding case despite passage of almost eight years. He said that a story about the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's foreign funding had been published in Financial Time which created suspicions about funding to the party.