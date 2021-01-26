UrduPoint.com
PDM Parties Have No Objective Other Than To Save Their Corruption: Omer Ayub

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Power Omer Ayub Khan Tuesday said that opposition parties had gathered under the umbrella of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to save their corruption.

He expressed these views while addressing a public gathering at Ghazi after the inauguration of Jhamra road worth Rs 50 million.

The minister further said that opposition political parties had no affiliation with the masses neither they had an objective for the PDM.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had brought back the economy of the country on the right track and we would continue serving the masses.

"PM Imran Khan feels the pain of the masses and following his vision KP government has started Sehat Insaf Card through which every family can avail the medical facility of up to one million rupees," he said.

While talking about the developmental schemes that have been initiated in his constituency during the last two years Omer Ayub Khan said that provision of Sui gas, electricity and construction of rods worth billions of rupee projects were under progress and many of them would be completed soon.

He further said that the under-construction electricity feeders would resolve the electricity issues of district Haripur for the next 80 to 90 years, adding with the cost of multi-billion rupees we had started mega road projects, Telephone Industries of Pakistan (TIP) Haripur would also be reinstated.

Rs 1.5 billion had been approved for a hospital in district Haripur, he added.

Omer Ayub Khan said that after completion of ongoing developmental projects district Haripur would become a model district.

