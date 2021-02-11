UrduPoint.com
PDM Parties Lack Trust In Each Other, Won't Succeed In Their Designs: CM

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 07:30 PM

PDM parties lack trust in each other, won't succeed in their designs: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the opposition parties' alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), will not succeed in its negative designs as the member parties lack trust in each other.

He said the the PDM was facing internal strife from day one and there was a lack of trust among the leadership. He said the alliance was also trying to evade long march like the previous threat of resignations.

The CM was talking to parliamentarians, who called on him here Thursday.

Those who met include National Assembly Members Zain Qureshi and Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, Provincial Transport Minister Jehanzeb Khan Khichi, MPAs Fateh Khaliq, Chaudhry Bilal Asghar, Col (retd) Ghazanfar Abbas Shah, Malik Mukhtar Ahmed, Asif Majeed and Mian Muhammad Farukh Mumtaz Maneka.

They discussed their constituency-related problems as well as the strategy for upcoming Senate elections.

The CM promised solving their problems, saying that he would continue to visit different far-flung areas to know about public problems. "I am the custodian of rights of every backward area of the province and will fight for the development and prosperity of all such areas," he added.

The solution to different problems relating to health, education and irrigation sectors was part of government priorities and the problems relating to the provision of clean drinking water and sewerage were also being solved, the CM added.

The parliamentarians thanked the CM for announcing development package for uplift of backward areas of south Punjab.

