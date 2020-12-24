UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PDM Parties Not On Same Page: Chaudhry Sarwar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 09:45 PM

PDM parties not on same page: Chaudhry Sarwar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and discussed political situation in the country during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and discussed political situation in the country during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Thursday.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, talking to the SAPM Chan, said the government would complete its constitutional term, adding that all plans of opposition to destabilize the government would fail.

He said political parties in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) were not on the same page, adding that every political party had its own personal agenda.

Sarwar said the PDM, which dreamed of overthrowing the government, were unable to understand what to do because the people were not with the opposition.

"The masses stand by the government and its policies while the people have rejected anarchist politics of the opposition", he said, adding that ever since PTI came to power, the opposition had been making plans against the government but all their plans from A to Z would flop.

Sarwar said the PDM rallies were the reason for the spike in coronavirus cases in the country, adding that agenda of the opposition's protest politics was nothing but chaos and disorder.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar said the PTI would achieve clear victory in the Senate elections, adding that the government would not retreat on its principles stance of transparency, merit and equality.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan said the agenda of the political opponents to destabilize the country would fail. He said there was no threat to the government from the protests of the opposition and the PTI would complete its term.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Protest Governor Punjab Same All From Government Merit Packaging Limited Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AED4.6 billion of weeklong real estate transaction ..

31 minutes ago

DP World cements 50-Year Port Concession agreement ..

31 minutes ago

EU and Britain seal post-Brexit trade deal

53 seconds ago

Bilawal approves PPP candidates names for bye-elec ..

55 seconds ago

Kaleem Imam appreciates role of Christian communit ..

57 seconds ago

Police nabs drug pusher

59 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.